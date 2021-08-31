Oklahoma court reverses McGirt rulings in 4 death cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Tuesday reversed four of its previous rulings that overturned death penalty cases based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals vacated rulings in the cases of death row inmates Shaun Bosse, James Ryder, Miles Bench and Benjamin Cole Sr.

Earlier this month the court ruled in a separate case that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in what is know as the McGirt case does not apply retroactively.

The McGirt ruling found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

A spokesperson for state Attorney General John O’Connor said it was not clear if the ruling reinstates the death penalty in the four cases.

“We're reviewing (the ruling) right now to determine the next steps,” said O'Connor spokesperson Alex Gerszewski.