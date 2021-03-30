Oklahoma Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in cash in sweaters, returns money to owner

"Because of everything that's been going on within the past year and a half, it just meant more than anyone could imagine," Lessing said. "I didn't return the money expecting a reward or expecting to be on the news, I just believe if you do something good, it will come back to you eventually. And it did."

Goodwill was also impressed with Lessing's integrity, saying it is one of the values they seek to uphold as a company.

"Andrea showed integrity when she turned in the money and Goodwill showed its integrity as an organization by tracing the donors so we could return the money," wrote CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Jim Priest in a statement to CNN. "Andrea could have kept the money and Goodwill could have kept the money, but integrity is doing the right thing and it's a core value we strive to live out every day."

According to a Goodwill representative, the cash find is the largest amount found in any donation at an Oklahoma Goodwill in its 85-year history and is one of the largest cash finds at any Goodwill location internationally.

"I never expected to come across $42,000. I made the right decision, and I did the right thing," Lessing said in a statement. "I have to know where I sit with myself as a person and I feel like I make the right decision in doing the right thing."