Oklahoma governor defers decision on commuting Julius Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that he will not decide whether to spare Julius Jones from a lethal injection until after Jones has a clemency hearing before the state Pardons and Parole Board.

The board already had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ death sentence to life imprisonment. The case drew national attention after being featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.”

In a Tuesday statement, though, the Republican governor said a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, would be the appropriate forum for death row cases.

“Clemency hearings are more intensive and thorough than a commutation hearing and include the option for the inmate to speak publicly before the Pardon and Parole Board, as well as the victim’s family and attorneys from both sides," Stitt said. "The precedent in Oklahoma is for death row inmates to receive the clemency hearings to which they are entitled prior to their execution date.”

Jones’ attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.