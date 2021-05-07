Oklahoma governor signs ban on teaching critical race theory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma public school teachers will be prohibited from teaching certain concepts of race and racism under a bill Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Friday.

The GOP-backed bill prohibits teaching of so-called “critical race theory.”

“Now more than ever, we need policies that bring us together, not rip us apart," Stitt said in a video statement on Twitter. “As governor, I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about their race or sex. That is what this bill upholds for public education."

The House author of the bill, Moore Republican Rep. Kevin West, said he's heard reports of students being taught that because they're a certain race or sex, they're inherently superior to others or should feel guilty for something that happened in the past.

Among the concepts that would be prohibited are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.