Oklahoma hospital capacity data show ICU beds available, but several Oklahoma City-area hospitals publicly say they have none

After a four-month hiatus, the state began releasing hospital capacity data this week that seemingly conflict with what several hospitals and physicians have publicly conveyed about being maxed out of intensive-care beds.

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye on Thursday afternoon acknowledged that the state had hospital capacity data despite not making it public again until Monday. Three days earlier, Oklahoma City-area hospital systems had banded together “to provide transparency” by publishing their own point-in-time capacity data — with bleak snapshots so far.

In each of their three updates since Aug. 27, INTEGRIS Health, Mercy and SSM Health St. Anthony reported having zero ICU beds available. OU Health each time has reported no more available beds for COVID patients.

Some inpatients in Oklahoma are being transferred out of state, including as far as South Dakota, to find an ICU bed.

The state’s point-in-time reports this week have listed anywhere from 19 to 34 available staffed ICU beds in Oklahoma County. The hospital region surrounding Oklahoma County had two to six open ICU beds.