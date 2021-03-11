Oklahoma killer's conviction overturned based on McGirt

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he would support a criminal jurisdiction compact with state and federal prosecutors.

"We continue to believe that Congress must authorize compacting that preserves 100% of McGirt and give tribes and the state increased flexibility and the option to cooperate to a greater degree on criminal matters,” Hoskin said.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said he also would support such compacts and has been in contact with the U.S. Attorneys Office regarding Bosse's case.

“We are in communication with the United States Attorney and appreciate his assurance that federal charges will be timely filed" against Bosse, Anoatubby said. "We will continue our efforts to see justice done for the victim’s family.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said his office had been preparing for the ruling.

“Since last year’s Supreme Court decision in McGirt, we have been working closely with our tribal, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to prepare for today’s decision and to protect those living within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation,” Troester said in a statement.

