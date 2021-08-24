Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6

PHOENIX (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, is the second person to be charged with attacking photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters that day.

Burlew is accused of yelling at, grabbing, dragging and ultimately pushing Minchillo over a low stone wall on the Capitol grounds.

Authorities say Burlew was among several people who attacked Minchillo, who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and was dragged by another person down the exterior stairs by his lanyard with Associated Press lettering.

At the bottom of the stairs, Burlew and three other people grabbed the photographer and pushed, shoved and dragged him again, the FBI said.

Minchillo later found himself backed up against a stone wall by the attackers. The FBI said Burlew lunged toward the photographer and shoved him over the wall, causing Minchillo to land on his back. Burlew leaned over the wall to witness Minchillo’s fall, according to court records.