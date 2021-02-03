Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Oklahoma man was charged with murder Wednesday in the killings of his brother and five young children, police said.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of firearms during probation, court records show.

Muskogee police said they don't yet know why Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa.

Police identified the slain children as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

Court and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon’s behalf.