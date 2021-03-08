Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance death row inmate Julius Jones' request for a reduced sentence, setting up the possibility he could avoid lethal injection.

The board's approval moves Jones' commutation request to a second-stage hearing later this year in which both Jones and his supporters will be able to address the board. If approved at the second stage, the commutation request will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

Jones, 40, maintains he is innocent of the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, who was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

Jones' case drew the attention of reality television star Kim Kardashian West and numerous professional athletes with Oklahoma ties after it was featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.”

State prosecutors say the evidence against Jones is overwhelming and have defended his death sentence, urging the board to reject his commutation request.