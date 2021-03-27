 Skip to main content
Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage
AP

Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail Saturday, authorities said.

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Megan Morgan said the officer who was held hostage was freed and taken to a hospital for treatment, KFOR-TV reported.

The extent of the officer's injuries was unclear.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center was placed on lockdown after the hostage incident on the jail's 10th floor.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of either the inmate or the officer who had been taken hostage.

As the incident unfolded, demonstrators went to the jail to protest how inmates are treated within the facility, KOCO-TV reported.

