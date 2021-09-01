Oklahoma school mask mandate ban blocked, exemptions a must

“While not included in SB 658, some businesses’ mitigation efforts such as mask and vaccine requirements have been under fire," Clarke said. “Our stance is that in order to promote a healthy environment, a business should be able to develop rules that keep their employees safe without interference from state government.”

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced an investigation into Oklahoma and four other Republican-led states — Iowa, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah — that banned or limited mask requirements in schools. The department said the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

Other states previously outlawed mask mandates, but the policies were overturned by courts or are not being enforced, including in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,538 new virus cases on Wednesday and a seven-day daily average of 2,796 new cases, which was up from an average of 2,187 during the seven-day period that ended Aug. 16. The department reported that 441 people were in intensive care units, which was more than double the 216 on Aug. 2.

The four major hospitals in Oklahoma City — Integris, Mercy, SSM Health and OU Health — reported Monday that they had no ICU beds available, or none for COVID-19 patients. The health department reported Wednesday that there were 25 ICU beds, or 7.6% of the total, available in the city.

