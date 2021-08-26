Oklahoma seeks execution dates for 7 death-row inmates

Oklahoma announced last year it had secured a source for the drugs and planned to resume lethal injections. The state once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation, but executions were put on hold following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered. One inmate was executed with an unapproved drug and a second inmate was just moments away from being led to the death chamber before prison officials realized the same wrong drug had been delivered for his execution.