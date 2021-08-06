Oklahoma state GOP chair again seeks donations after comparing unvaccinated to Holocaust victims

Jones said the reason Republicans are in the majority now is because the party reached out to others.

Bennett did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he likes John Bennett and served with him in the House.

But he also said Bennett’s actions hurt the party.

“I think it is time that more practical people take the party back over and do the will of the majority of Republicans in the state,” McBride said.

But not all Republicans disagree with Bennett.

“The yellow star was associated with the start of the beginning of totalitarianism that led to 6 million Jews being exterminated, which is completely factual,” said Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and a Republican. “People need to be vigilant to stopping our government from walking down that tyrannical road.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will not implement a mask mandate.

Some private businesses have said they will require vaccinations.