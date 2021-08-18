Old Navy is ending plus-size clothing sections for women

The move makes financial sense for Old Navy, Stickney said, and "is one of the major pieces of the puzzle" to hit the brand's goal of reaching $10 billion in annual sales by 2023, up from $7.5 billion in 2020.

Old Navy said that searches for "plus" on its websites were up 63% over the past year and pointed to data from NPD Group showing that the women's plus-size apparel market was $20.4 billion in June.

"It is especially lucrative for a retailer like Old Navy which has a broad spectrum of consumers of all shapes and body types," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, in an email. "For Old Navy and other mainstream players, I think they see an opportunity for growth in a part of the market that they don't serve too well."

The overhaul comes with challenges, though.

Adding sizes increases manufacturing complexity and costs for retailers, said Saunders. More fabric is used when producing extended sizes and additional design and fabrication expenses can come into play during the process. Women's clothing brand Loft, for example, moved into plus-size clothing three years ago, but recently reversed course "due to ongoing business challenges," the company said in March.