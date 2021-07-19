Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

The conditions mean “although you are a close contact you are able to do the minimum that you need to do so that you can continue your preparation for the Games while you are being monitored,” Pierre Ducrey, the Olympic Games operations director, said Monday.

Earlier Monday, before the Czech case was reported, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, including a media worker arriving in Tokyo and Games staffer or official in the Chiba prefecture.

Both people, who were not identified, went into a 14-day quarantine, Games organizers said.

The Tokyo metropolitan authority reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which was the 30th straight day the tally was higher than one week earlier. The count was 502 last Monday.

The games open Friday with no fans in nearly all event venues, including at the opening ceremony, amid a state of emergency in Tokyo, and a slower than hoped for vaccine rollout. Japanese authorities said Monday 21.6% of the nation's 126 million population is fully vaccinated.

The total of Games-related infections is now 58 since July 1.