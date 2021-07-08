Olympic-host Japan declares virus emergency; Haiti faces uncertain future; Tampa Bay Lightning repeat

Today is Thursday, July 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Japan's prime minister declares a state of emergency in Tokyo just two weeks before Olympic Games begin; Haiti faces an uncertain future after the assassination of its president; and the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Japan declares virus emergency lasting through Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital.

Suga said the state of emergency would go in effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. This means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.