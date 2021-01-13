Olympic swimmer Klete Keller charged with taking part in Capitol riot

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller, shown here during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.
Photos: National Guard troops deployed on Capitol Hill
Security was exceptionally tight at the Capitol on Wednesday, with shocking images of massed National Guard troops, secure perimeters around the complex and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber.
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., left, visits with National Guard troops who are helping with security at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
This image released by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's Office, Pelosi speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Hammill/Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's Office via AP)
Drew Hammill
Members of the National Guard secure the perimeter around the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Troops rest as they hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. speaks to troops inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Troops stand in formation inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Members of the National Guard gather at the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., hand pizzas to members of the National Guard gathered at the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington. as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
