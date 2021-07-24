Olympics Latest: Iranian refugee shocks taekwondo champ

———

UPSET ALERT

Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

———

The U.S. women’s volleyball team’s quest for its first gold medal ever is off to a fast start.

The Americans swept Argentina in their opening match, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

The U.S. won silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and then bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

But they are still aiming for that elusive first gold medal in the sport and figure to be one of the top contenders in Tokyo along with China.

Jordan Thompson led the way in the opener with 20 points as she dominated at the net.

———

Two-time defending champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles tennis tournament in Tokyo.