Omicron amps up long COVID concerns; looking ahead to Super Bowl LVI; plus more top news

Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.

Long COVID has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother.

“Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?’’ said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. “I want my life back.’’

More than a third of COVID-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long COVID cases. Read the full story here:

Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft.

Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks.

Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Read the full analysis here:

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by Nyla Rose, who wrestles weekly on TNT and TBS for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and independent wrestler/promoter Jimmy Z. We discuss all things professional wrestling!

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 31 In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral, and more ev…

Today in sports history: Jan. 31 In 1988, Washington scores 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the Super Bowl. See…

