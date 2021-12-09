Omicron mostly mild so far, CDC chief says; Jussie Smollett awaits verdict; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

The AP Interview: CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

“What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be. ... We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance,” Walensky said, referencing the recent approval of boosters for all adults.

* * *

Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial are expected to resume deliberations Thursday on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial. They asked Judge James Linn for a copy of a calendar prosecutors displayed at trial that indicated relevant dates, including that of the alleged attack and of what two brothers testified was a “dry run” for the Jan. 29, 2019, assault.

In closing arguments earlier Wednesday, a prosecutor told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors' case was based on lies.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 9 In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Dec. 9 In 2017, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield wins the Heisman Trophy. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0