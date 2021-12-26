Omicron, weather conspire to spoil travel across U.S.

[NFA] U.S. airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive cancellations as surging COVID-19 infections have sidelined some pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of thousands of holiday travelers over the Christmas weekend. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.
Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.
Meanwhile, snow and cold continue to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021.
Across the West, "travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches are also likely in the Sierra Nevada, Washington Cascades, Northern Rockies, and Wasatch," the Weather Prediction Center said.
Bitter cold in the coming days will also impact states from Montana to Michigan. Meantime, unseasonable warmth will continue to toast the South as wildfire risk stretches across the central Plains.
Interactive: Weather trends
Photos: See Christmas around the world 2021
People sit at a Christmas day soup kitchen for fragile people, the poor, the homeless, and asylum seekers, set by the Sant'Egidio Community, at the Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Most Rev. Samuel J. Aquila, archbishop of the archdiocese of Denver, heads down the aisle to conduct Christmas Eve Mass in the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in downtown Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Swimmers in fancy dress take part in a Christmas Day dip at Exmouth, Devon, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Ben Birchall - foreign subscriber, PA
Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Niall Carson - foreign subscriber, PA
The Christmas tree at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh is illuminated at dawn on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Andrew Rush - member image share, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, West Bank Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Mussa Qawasma - pool, Pool Reuters
Indian Christians receive the holy communion from a priest after attending a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Altaf Qadri - staff, AP
A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle.
Andrew Milligan - foreign subscriber, PA
A churchgoer wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she attends a Mass at Holy Family Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Sayyid Abdul Azim - staff, AP
Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Romel Lo-ang plays with his horn, a Christmas gift from his godfather, near their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. His mother Alona Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant.
Jay Labra - stringer, AP
Tony O'Connor, originally from Manchester, England, rides a surfboard while wearing a Santa hat as he celebrates Christmas at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Rick Rycroft - staff, AP
Doctors and nurses share a Christmas Eve meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Tom Walker and Britain's Kate, left, Duchess of Cambridge, perform at a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London. Scottish singer Tom Walker praised the piano skills of the Duchess of Cambridge after the pair recorded a Christmas tune shown during a carol concert on Christmas Eve. Walker, 30, performed a new song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,’’ accompanied by Kate playing the piano, in a pre-recorded segment shown during the concert broadcast on ITV on Friday. Walker said he had kept the performance a secret, even from his mother.
Alex Bramall - handout one time use, Kensington Palace
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their new dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy, meet virtually with service members around the world, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas.
Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP
Carnaby Street in central London as it lies empty on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.
Jonathan Brady - foreign subscriber, PA
A woman holding a rosary waits for Pope Francis to deliver the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
People wearing a face mask, walk past a Christmas tree, at a shopping mall in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP
Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
K.M. Chaudary - stringer, AP
A man dressed as Santa Claus dances outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, on Christmas Day in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas hit by the coronavirus with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Saturday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!