On 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook, Biden cites 'societal guilt' over lack of action on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. "should have societal guilt" for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

10 years after Sandy Hook school shooting, grief and hope linger Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, victims' families and survivors say grief and trauma remain but hope continues to grow. The shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, killed 20 first-graders and six educators. This year's anniversary has been more difficult for many.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

"We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem," Biden said in a statement. "We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn't until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called "ghost guns" that don't have serial numbers, yet Biden's calls for more aggressive action, including banning assault-style weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

"Enough is enough," Biden said. "Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this - for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope."

A look at some of America's deadliest school shootings Intro Until the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead in U.S. school shootings tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas. In May 2022, an 18-year-old attacker killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In May 2018, a 17-year-old killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston. Most of the victims were students. Columbine High School, April 1999 Red Lake High School, March 2005 Virginia Tech, April 2007 Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 2012 Umpqua Community College, October 2015 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, February 2018 Santa Fe High School, May 2018 Robb Elementary School, May 2022