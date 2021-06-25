On border tour, Harris laments 'infighting' over immigration

Trump said on Friday in an interview with the conservative outlet Newsmax that “I think she should go to the real part of the border, not a part of the border that’s seldom violated.”

Harris has borne the brunt of attacks from Republicans over immigration since Biden assigned her to lead the administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S. from countries like Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. She’s emphasized that her focus is on improving conditions for residents of those countries through economic and humanitarian aid, to encourage them to stay home rather than make the journey to the U.S..

Republicans have tried to paint the administration as indifferent to border security, seeking to revive a potent political weapon against Democrats for the 2022 midterm elections. Trump plans to visit the area less than a week after Harris, and he’s certain to seize on her trip to keep driving the GOP narrative.

Other administration officials have made multiple visits to the border, but the absence of Biden and Harris had left some Democrats worried that damage already has been done. There’s concern that the Biden administration has ceded the border security debate to Republicans.