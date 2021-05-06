On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

Social media's insistence on serving our own experiences back up to us — even if desired — can complicate the coping. But experts say it also provides opportunities to realize connection — and to frame how we move forward.

“In certain ways — not all ways — we have more in common with more people on the planet than we probably have in any other year,” says Jamil Zaki, a Stanford University psychologist who researches empathy.

People's circumstances vary widely, and the pandemic has exposed lots of inequities, disproportionately impacting communities of color. “But at some level," Zaki says, “many of us are dealing with a very similar type of anxiety, uncertainty, mourning and loss.”

Zillah Wesley, an organizer with the anti-poverty Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, D.C., says she has known more than 40 people who have died during the pandemic, including several relatives and friends' relatives. Many of them died in the early months, she says, and nearly all of them were fellow members of the Black community.

Now posts about them are showing up again on her smartphone, she says, bringing a sinking feeling of loss.