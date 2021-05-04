Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

After that, he served as state education commissioner, then as Florida attorney general. Next on the list was an unusual three-way race against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2010, in which Crist ran as independent. Rubio won re-election.

Then, after becoming a Democrat, Crist lost in 2014 to then-Gov. Rick Scott. Crist has now served three terms in the U.S. House.

In a recent interview, Crist said he has given this latest political foray a lot of thought.

“If you feel up to the task, and people are telling you it's time, I want to do it," Crist said.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination for governor will take on DeSantis, who polls show remains popular in Florida. But Crist noted how often Florida statewide race are often settled by hundreds or even fewer votes.

“I really am an optimist. There are wins and losses in life," Crist said “I think people deserve someone who has a servant's heart.”

