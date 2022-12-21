'Once in a generation' winter storm expected to impact nearly every state, cripple Christmas travel across US. Here's the latest.

1. Warm up with store-bought hand warmers, microwavable heating pads, hot water bottles or heated blankets. Following the manufacturer's instructions and concentrating on your torso are key, said JohnEric Smith, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology at Mississippi State University. "If you warm the core you can warm the hands and feet. It is harder to warm the core by warming the hands and feet."

Be careful that you don't burn yourself, Benjamin said. "They're very effective on a knee or shoulder or the back of the neck. ... You rarely put it directly on your skin. You usually wrap it in something, maybe a thin towel."

2. Move your body. Physical activities like indoor exercise or dancing can help you warm up, but don't get to the point where you're sweating, Smith said. "We sweat to lose heat and sweating will make us colder."

3. Think twice about a warm shower or bath. "While a warm bath or shower will feel good for the minute," Smith said, "you will be cold after you get out and your wet skin is losing heat more quickly."

4. Cuddle. Snuggles really can keep you warm. "Each of us produces heat through our metabolic processes. We lose our heat to the environment as we maintain body temperature," Smith said via email. "Increasing skin contact decreases opportunities for the heat to be lost to the environment around us. If two people are under a blanket both of their heat losses combined can increase the temperature under the blanket more quickly than either could do independently."

5. Change how you perceive cold. Some people have trained their minds to perceive cold as an objective, acceptable sensation rather than something dreadful to control. Some of the best ways to adapt include wearing clothing in layers then removing it, or gradually lowering the thermostat and putting on a sweater, Benjamin said.