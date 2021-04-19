One of largest casino projects on Vegas Strip sets opening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the biggest casino projects ever on the Las Vegas Strip has set a date to open, after more than seven years of planning and building.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced Monday that it will open to the public June 24 and began taking reservations for more than 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-branded hotels.

The first ground-up resort built on the Strip in more than a decade will open during a pandemic that has upended the Las Vegas economy with business restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a June 1 goal for 100% reopening of businesses shuttered in March 2020.

The resort is on the site of the former Stardust, an iconic Las Vegas landmark that was the largest hotel in the world when it opened in 1958 with 1,500 rooms. It closed in 2006 and was owned by Boyd Gaming Corp. when its 32-story tower was imploded in March 2007.

Malaysia-based Genting Group, an operator of resorts and casinos around the world, bought the site in 2013 from Boyd Gaming for $350 million.

The $4.3 billion project has been under construction since May 2015.