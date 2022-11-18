 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Onetime billionaire Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 135 months in prison for fraud at her failed startup Theranos

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Onetime billionaire Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 135 months in prison for fraud at her failed startup Theranos.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

