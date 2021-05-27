Online scrubs seller Figs soars 36% in stock market debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Figs Inc., which sells scrubs online to nurses and doctors, soared in their stock market debut Thursday, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.

Heather Hasson and Trina Spear founded founded the company in 2013, setting out to remake what medical scrubs looked like: from baggy and V-necked to a more fitted silhouette in different styles.

At first, Hasson and Spear sold the scrubs from their cars outside hospitals, trying to catch healthcare workers as they left their shifts at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Today, Figs sells its goods online, and offers scrub bottoms that look like joggers and tops that are sleeveless.

The company aims to dress healthcare workers from head-to-toe, selling underwear, socks and fleece jackets that go with its scrubs. It has also partnered with New Balance to sell a line of sneakers.

Last year, the Fig's revenue more than doubled to $263 million from the year before. Its profit soared to $49.7 million from $112,000 in 2019.

Figs, which is based in Santa Monica, California, raised more than $580 million in its initial public offering, selling nearly 26.4 million shares at $22 apiece. Hasson and Spear are co-CEOs.