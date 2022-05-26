Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school; US pushes antiviral drug; Depp calls claims 'insane'

Today is Thursday, May 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hot and dry conditions persist for the West while severe weather brings rain to the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

To call this weekend the start of summer blockbuster season would be an understatement. The only question is if a three-day weekend will give us enough time to pack in all this action.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: May 26 In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)

Today in sports history: May 26 In 1987, Boston’s Larry Bird steals an inbounds pass from Detroit’s Isiah Thomas and feeds over his shoulder to a cutting Dennis Johnson for t…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0