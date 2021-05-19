Only state official fired over Flint water wants job back

Shekter Smith was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty, and put on notice that an involuntary manslaughter charge would be pursued because bacteria in the water were linked to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

But charges were dropped in 2019 in exchange for a no-contest plea to an obscure misdemeanor that didn't result in any jail time. The case was erased after a year, under a deal with special prosecutor Todd Flood, who said Shekter Smith's cooperation with investigators was important.

Defense attorney Brian Morley said at the time that criminal charges weren't appropriate even if mistakes were made in Flint.

Shekter Smith and her lawyers, as well as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, declined to comment about the arbitration process.

She filed a grievance shortly after she was fired. But no action was taken while the criminal case and various lawsuits by Flint residents were pending.

In her grievance, Shekter Smith claimed her right to due process was violated when she was dismissed “without a full and fair investigation.” She didn't elaborate in the brief form obtained by The Associated Press.