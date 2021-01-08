Opera and theater's Prototype Festival pushed mostly online

Recent festivals included Ellen Reid’s “prism” (2019) and Du Yun’s “Angel’s Bone,” both Pulitzer Prize winners, and Missy Mazzoli’s acclaimed “Breaking the Waves.”

Plans to shift to digital thus year started in late April.

About 10,000 had attended each recent festival. The budget dropped from just over $1 million to far less for this year.

Because of the pandemic, Barry said only one seasonal staff member was hired for the festival in addition to two full-time festival staff members year-round, down from the usual five or six additions. While the festival hired about 500-600 artists last year, this year’s total is 150-180.

World premieres planned for 2021 were put off until 2022.

“We hope it picks up with no skipping,” Morrison said, “But I think we’ve picked up the pieces in a pretty exciting way. We have 19 composers we’re working with who we’re really excited to be featuring, who we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to otherwise collaborate with.”

