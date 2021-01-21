Opponents of $1B power line deliver petitions for referendum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Opponents of a $1 billion electric transmission corridor that would travel through a lengthy stretch of wilderness submitted 100,000 signatures on Thursday for a referendum drive to defeat it.

It’s a second try at a referendum blocking the project after opponents' first attempt was rejected by the state supreme court.

Tom Saviello, a former Republican state senator, attacked Canada-based Hydro Quebec, which would supply the electricity, and Central Maine Power, which is part of Spanish-owned Avangrid, as “foreign corporations” that do not have the best interest of Mainers at heart.

“Mainers know they’re being lied to by these two foreign corporations, and they know that this project will forever change our state’s character, environment and economy in ways that will not benefit us,” he said.

The petitions were delivered to the secretary of state's office in Augusta, which will review them. More than 63,000 of the signatures have to be certified for the measure to appear on the ballot.

The referendum would require legislative approval for any electrical power line project that exceeds 50 miles (80 kilometers) and would impose a prohibition on such a project in the Upper Kennebec Valley. It also would be retroactive to September 2014.