 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose modest 0.2% in December with investment posting 0.6% gain
View Comments
AP

Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose modest 0.2% in December with investment posting 0.6% gain

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose modest 0.2% in December with investment posting 0.6% gain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 27

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News