Oregon fall firestorms cautionary tale in worsening drought

“To lose the number of communities that we did was eye-opening," he said. “That's new ground for Oregon, but California was the canary in the coal mine.”

Last fall, that new reality reshaped the Smalls' life — and the lives of hundreds of other Oregon residents — in just a few hours. The Echo Mountain Fire burned nearly 300 homes and displaced about 1,000 people.

Like many of their neighbors, the Smalls were underinsured and did not have wildfire coverage for their white house with green trim. They bounced around for weeks — an emergency evacuation site, camping by a stream and staying with relatives in Washington state.

An insurance payout of $50,000 was not enough to buy a manufactured home big enough for their family. Eight months after the fire, the money goes to keep their kids in a single room at a local Comfort Inn, while the parents sleep in a borrowed trailer outside.

The family had two rooms paid for by the state, but when wildfire survivors were asked to move to a different motel, the Smalls decided to stay and pay their own way rather than uproot their family again. They said they didn't qualify for federal disaster assistance and that the pandemic cost Tye Small his job as a gas station attendant.