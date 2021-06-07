Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion for assault on state Capitol

The committee, composed of three Democrats and three Republicans, will convene later this week and take up the resolution, Kotek's press release said.

But with Republicans now calling for Nearman to step down, his fate appeared sealed. If Nearman does not resign, there was little doubt that an overwhelming number of House members would vote to cast him out.

The incident on Dec. 21 rattled lawmakers and staff inside the Capitol and foreshadowed the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by rioters spurred on by then President Donald Trump. Several of those who were among the crowds in Salem on Dec. 21 later were in Washington during the U.S. Capitol attack.

As lawmakers met in emergency session on Dec. 21 to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, far-right rioters entered the building. They sprayed chemical irritants at police who finally expelled them. Outside, protesters broke windows on the Capitol and assaulted journalists.