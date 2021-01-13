Oregon lawmaker faces outcry after state Capitol breach

“If the investigation finds that actions taken were criminal, legislators are not above the law and will be held responsible,” Rep. Christine Drazan, leader of the House Republican Caucus, said in a statement. “As we affirm the need for due process and the right of the public to fully engage in the work of the Legislature, we commit to protect public safety and hold accountable those who would willfully undermine that commitment.”

In the meantime Kotek has stripped Nearman of his committee assignments, rescinded his commission appointments and will bill him $2,000 for damage done after he let people inside, according to the news release.

Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “non-authorized personnel” access to the building. Nearman read those terms Monday on the House floor.

He did not immediately respond to a email seeking comment.

On Monday, lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol building, under a heavy police presence, to swear in reelected and newly elected legislators. Officers and police stationed on the Capitol mall carefully monitored all vehicles arriving in the area. Inside, state police stood by the entrances and checked the identity of those entering the building.

The Oregon State Police said they were aware of further “rumors that armed groups are considering taking over and/or occupying the State Capitols” and are monitoring “several possible events" ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

