Oregon looks at ban on using tear gas against crowds

“We determine, in order to maintain or even regain the order, the entire crowd needs to be dispersed,” Davie said. Physically battling rioters to subdue and arrest them could result in injuries or death, she said.

Keeley Higgins, who has asthma, described being terrified after being gassed by Portland police while attending a protest for the first time. She and her partner tried to run to their car as the crowd was chased by riot police. Some protesters collapsed on lawns, vomiting or appearing to have seizures, she recalled, her voice choking with emotion.

“I began to have trouble breathing as I continued to stumble down a residential street,” Higgins said. “At one point I could no longer breathe. I looked into my partner’s eyes and I thought I was going to die.”

She said her partner saved her by using an emergency inhaler she had in her car.

“I don’t care if 5% or 90% of a crowd is deemed violent by the most violent police force in the U.S.," Higgins said. “Zero percent of people should ever be poisoned, let alone by their own city.”