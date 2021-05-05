Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

“When I come into this Capitol, I bring a gun because if I happen to walk out the door — have you seen all the homeless people and the other people walking around here in the evening? — I do not feel overly safe outside of this building at night,” Findley said.

Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski, a gun owner who was one of the bill's sponsors, said that while citizens have the right to defend themselves, it can be regulated in certain ways.

“And that’s not out of line and it’s not out of proportion to what other states have done around this country as to having certain regulations on how the Second Amendment is interpreted and utilized within their states,” Prozanski said.

Brown’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Merah, said the governor would review the bill when it gets to her desk.

"Gov. Brown believes that every American has the right to be free from gun violence, and she has continually spoken out about the need to pass sensible gun legislation,” Merah said in an email.

The debate over guns is being resurrected nationwide, as the number of mass shootings climbs again as the nation eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions.