Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU

An investigation into LSU's response to the misconduct cases found system-wide flaws in the school's reaction to allegations during Alexander's tenure there from 2013-19. Alexander told the board last week he was never interviewed by the law firm that did the investigation.

But in an extraordinary move, the chair of LSU's board sent a letter to Borkar on Monday, saying Alexander denied requests to be interviewed and only would respond to questions in writing.

LSU board chair Robert Dampf said Alexander's testimony last week to Oregon State's trustees left him "beyond offended by ... arrogant and condescending comments about Louisiana’s culture, our state and our university.”

The board agreed to a severance package that will pay Alexander $630,000 and an additional $40,000 in relocation fees.

The president came to Oregon State last summer, before the mishandling of the misconduct charges at LSU were brought to light.

Also revealed was a 2013 investigation into the former football coach, Les Miles, who was banned from contacting female students after a report found he had acted inappropriately with a few of them.

Alexander said he was aware of the Miles report and didn't feel comfortable with him as coach but that the LSU board had decided on his status before Alexander arrived there in 2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0