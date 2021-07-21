O'Reilly accuser's appearance on 'The View' stopped by order

NEW YORK (AP) — “The View” canceled a planned appearance Wednesday by a woman who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly, after the former Fox News Channel personality sought and received a restraining order against her.

O'Reilly accused his former producer, Andrea Mackris, of violating a non-disclosure agreement by talking about her experiences with him nearly two decades ago.

ABC's daytime talk show, in a statement, said that after being notified of the restraining order “we decided to postpone her interview pending further developments. We look forward to welcoming her to ‘The View’ at a later date.”

Mackris gave an interview to the Daily Beast earlier this month detailing her experiences with O'Reilly. She had accused him of making repeated lewd telephone calls, while he accused Mackris of an extortion attempt before agreeing to a $9 million settlement in 2004.

Fox News in 2017 fired O'Reilly, then its most popular star, after it was revealed the company had paid five women a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with him.