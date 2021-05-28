Organizers: Dispute over survivors scrapped Tulsa event

But some of Tulsa’s Black residents question whether the money for the construction of the Greenwood Rising museum in an increasingly gentrified part of the city could have been better spent helping Black descendants of the massacre or residents of the city’s predominantly Black north side several miles away from Greenwood.

Disagreements among Black leaders in Tulsa over the handling of commemoration events and millions of dollars in donations have led to two disparate groups planning separate slates of events marking the massacre's 100-year anniversary. In addition to the Centennial Commission, the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival has scheduled a series of events over the next several days, and they will continue as planned. Solomon-Simmons is associated with the Legacy Festival, along with City Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper and Tiffany Crutcher, the twin sister of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer in 2016.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Tulsa on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary.