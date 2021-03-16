Original 'SNL' player's memoir looks back in fondness, humor

AP: Your favorite moment on ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Newman: There are so many of them, but the one that immediately comes to mind is about food. We were doing the Coneheads and there was a part where we eat fiberglass insulation and it was made out of rice paper and cotton candy. I was thinking, ‘This is a great job.’ But there’s so many moments, just pee-in-your-pants stuff.

AP: ‘SNL’ was long criticized for failing to showcase women and include people of color in the cast. What's your perspective on that?

Newman: With regard to our shows, we had 13 writers — three women, 10 men — and it was a meritocracy. No matter what people say. Lorne (Michaels, the show's creator) was very egalitarian with what went on the show. It was what was funny. It doesn’t matter who wrote it, who was in it. But the sensibility that the show gained with Tina Fey as the head writer....It became more female-centric probably because they had a lot more female writers.

AP: You said you had to learn to be a voice actor. Have you found unexpected satisfactions in the work?