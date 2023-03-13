Today is Monday, March 13, 2023. Let's get caught up.
The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film won seven Oscars in all. Yeoh the first Asian woman to win best actress. Brendan Fraser won best actor. The German-language WWI epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” also took four awards as the academy heaped honors on the craft of the harrowing anti-war film. Only two other films in Oscar history — “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Network” — have won three acting Academy Awards.
Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The UK Treasury and the Bank of England “facilitated the sale″ of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC, ensuring the security of 6.7 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) of deposits. U.S. regulators also worked all weekend to try to find a buyer for the bank. Those efforts appeared to have failed Sunday. But U.S. officials assured all depositors at the failed institution that they could access all their money quickly.
Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two migrant smugglings boat overturned off the coast of San Diego. It is one of the deadliest maritime smuggling events off U.S. shores. Authorities say a Spanish-speaking woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday off the treacherous waters off Black’s Beach. The surf was modest but rip currents were fierce and it was foggy and dark. Crews pulled the bodies of eight adults from the water. No other bodies were accounted for. Authorities say the remaining passengers may have escaped on land.
President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new protections against oil drilling in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. That's according to an administration official. The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled, perhaps as soon as Sunday evening. The decision comes as regulators prepare to announce whether a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips, called the Willow project, is allowed to move forward. Climate activists have rallied against the Willow project, calling it a “carbon bomb” that would be a betrayal of Biden’s campaign pledges to curb new oil and gas drilling.
The NCAA Tournament has arrived. The First Four games on campus will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in women’s basketball. The top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech. Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.
An agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic relations has cast China in a leading role in Middle Eastern politics — a part previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the U.S. and Russia. It’s another sign that China’s diplomatic clout is growing to match its economic footprint. Under strongman leader Xi Jinping, Chinese diplomacy has become known for angry outbursts against the West, threats against Taiwan, aggressive moves in the South China Sea and a refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine. The deal reached in Beijing Friday, under which the sides agreed to re-open their embassies and exchange ambassadors after seven years of tensions, shows a different side of Chinese diplomacy.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is poised to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf. Cohen’s impending grand jury appearance was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. Cohen’s testimony comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office closes in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. The former president has denied the affairs and has said he did nothing wrong.
A leading think tank says Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said late Saturday that there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. The think tank's latest assessment of the longest ground battle of the war said Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city but there was no evidence they had advanced. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he posthumously conferred the highest national title, Hero of Ukraine, on a soldier who is thought to have been killed by Russian-speakers.
Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, whose darkly poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during Japan’s postwar occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died. He was 88. His publisher Kodansha Ltd. said Monday that Oe died March 3. Oe in 1994 became the second Japanese author awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. The Swedish Academy cited the author for his works of fiction, in which “poetic force creates an imagined world where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today.” His most searing works were influenced by the birth of Oe’s mentally disabled son in 1963. “A Personal Matter” was published a year later.
