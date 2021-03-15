Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before.

After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.

But even if the pictures — to paraphrase Norma Desmond — literally got smaller in a movie year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, they also were more diverse. Monday’s nominations are poised to bring history in the directing category, and unveil an acting field with potentially a record number of people of color nominated.

Nominations will be announced beginning at 8:19 a.m. EDT by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a two-part presentation streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ digital social platforms.