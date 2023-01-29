 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Oscar nominations revealed, Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame and Taylor Swift tickets | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received 11 nominations to the 95th Academy Awards.
  • Former third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • Senators grilled Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift tickets.
  • And mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

