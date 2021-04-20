Oscar predictions: Can anything beat 'Nomadland'?

COYLE: A contemplative character study made for $5 million and populated by non-professional actors, Chloé Zhao's “Nomadland” is not your typical Oscar heavyweight. And yet it's overwhelming the favorite, a roundly acclaimed movie from an exciting auteur that has already ruled at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and, most crucially, the producers and directors' guilds. The weirdness of this unending pandemic awards season adds a drop of uncertainty to everything. But as much as I'd like to see “Sound of Metal,"“Promising Young Woman” or “Minari” sneak in for an upset, “Nomadland” is a near-lock, and an eminently worthy winner. But it's udder madness that Kelly Reichardt's lyrical “First Cow” never contended here. And how much better would the season have been if Steve McQueen's explosive “Small Axe” film anthology (which instead will vie at the Emmys) had somehow been in the mix? Old Oscar traditions are eroding, but not quickly enough.