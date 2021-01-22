'Our Friend' is an opportunity for a good cry — if wanted

Production on the film wrapped before the pandemic but Affleck understands it will strike a chord with viewers about grief and loss.

“I think a lot of movies are probably going to be seen through the lens of the experience that we’ve all shared over the last year, whether or not they were intended to be about those things,” said Affleck.

Johnson hopes the movie will remind others to “feel a bit more grateful and a bit more compassionate with themselves and others.”

From experiencing his own loss, Teague offers advice on what to say to those who know someone who is going through it.

“It’s hard to know what to say. And I think sometimes the best thing you can do is just be there and just offer yourself in some way and to not expect some emotional reaction. Even now, years have passed. I’ll still be in a restaurant and someone will come up and say, you know, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss.’ And I feel like there’s an expectation that I reciprocate emotionally in some way. And so something I learned is just let people grieve on their own terms.”

