Out from the shadows: Behind the scenes at Groundhog Day | Across the Sky podcast

How does the celebration for Punxsutawney Phil differ from the popular Bill Murray movie "Groundhog Day" and what are some of the gaffes that have happened there over the years?

Meteorologist Joe Murgo has covered it in person for more than 20 years and shares his stories about the crowds and dignitaries, including a governor who nearly got his finger bitten off!

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

