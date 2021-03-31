Over 4,000 migrants crowded into Texas facility; Capitol riot suspects apologizing; G. Gordon Liddy dies

Today is Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Biden administration allows access to main border detention facility, showing severe overcrowding; Capitol riot suspects are apologizing as consequences start to sink in; Watergate mastermind G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility

DONNA, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 people, including children and families, were crammed into a space intended for 250 and the youngest were kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.